Sara Tendulkar: Reasons why Sachin Tendulkar's daughter is the nationwide crush
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
Sara Tendulkar is undoubtedly gorgeous and the new national crush.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
Her pictures from her recent vacation in Goa is proof that Sara is surely a foodie.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
She looked gorgeous in a blue sleeveless printed dress while she smiled at the camera with her black goggles on.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
Sara Tendulkar's simplicity is something everyone is a fan of.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
She knows how to slay in every outfit, whether western or Indian. This Diwali, she donned a black coloured long skirt with a matching off-shoulder blouse and looked pure elegance.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
The 24-year-old has already stepped her feet in modelling. Her first modelling consignment was much lauded by her fans.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar
Sara Tendulkar's moring cheerful pictures can bring a smile to anyone's face.
Image: Instagram/@saratendulkar