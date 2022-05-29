May 29 ,2022
Sarees, gowns to dresses: All Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2022 outfits
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone left her fans in awe with her final look from the Cannes Film Festival as she donned an ivory ruffle saree with a pearl necklace.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor opted for a simple yet elegant black outfit, which she wore with a statement necklace and a bold red lip shade.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika looked stunning at the Cannes Film Festival in her black and gold gown with dramatic sleeves, which took it up a notch.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor attended the very first day of the prestigious event in a gold and black saree, as she gave fans retro vibes on the red carpet.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She donned a beautiful floral dress with matching heels as she was caught in some candid moments at the French Riviera.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Deepika stole the show in her floor-length layered red gown with a plunging neckline as she attended Cannes 2022 in style.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor turned heads in her black Louis Vuitton gown with feathered detailing and paired it with diamond earrings.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
She opted for a simple yet royal black off-shoulder gown, which she paired with a gorgeous necklace and red lip.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
The actor won praises for her orange gown with dramatic sleeves and a long train that flew in the wind as she struck a pose for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
