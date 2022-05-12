'Sarkaru Vaari Paata': Here's how fans are celebrating the release of Mahesh Babu-starrer
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
A die-hard Mahesh Babu fan was performing a puja idolising the South star with fired camphor in his hand ahead of the release of the movie, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.'
Image: Twitter/@PrinceGagan_143
Eager to watch Mahesh Babu's movie, the fans went crazy outside the theatres as they danced together to the actor's movie song while bursting firecrackers.
Image: Twitter/@Paardhu_01
The die-hard Mahesh Babu fans deck up the actor's massive cut out with garlands right outside the theatres as they step inside to watch the film.
Image: Twitter/@dineshreddypap2
The fans decorate Mahesh babu's huge cut-out with a massive star garland as they await the release of the film.
Image: Twitter/@Mr_Tufffff
As 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was released worldwide, some overseas fans celebrated the release of the film by making Mahesh Babu's cutout wear a dollar garland.
Image: Twitter/@MaheshFanTrends
Some fans also decked up Keerthy Suresh's huge cutout that was set up right outside the movie theatres.
Image: Twitter/@TKSHaters