Saroj Khan's birth anniversary: when her songs feat. Madhuri Dixit left fans enthralled
Image: Instagram/@sarojkhanofficial
Saroj Khan managed to successfully showcase Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one frame and gave her most iconic choreography for the 'Devdas' movie song, 'Dola Re Dola'
Image: A still from 'Devdas' movie song
Madhuri's 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar' song from the movie, 'Sailaab', choreographed by Saroj Khan also won fans' hearts
Image: A still from 'Sailaab' movie song
Madhuri Dixit and Saroj Khan collaborated in the super hit song, 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' from the movie, 'Khalnayak' and won numerous awards and accolades
Image: A still from 'Khalnayak' movie song
Saroj Khan's 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' song choreography from the movie, 'Beta' became a sensation overnight among the fans
Image: A still from 'Beta' movie song
'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' song from the movie, 'Yaarana', featuring Madhuri Dixit became a huge hit among the audience for Saroj Khan's amazing choreography
Image: A still from 'Yaraana' movie song
The late choreographer also created a buzz among the fans for her thrilling choreography in the Anjaam movie, song, 'Chane Ke Khet Mein'
Image: A still from 'Anjaam' movie song
Saroj Khan choreographed the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen' featuring Madhuri Dixit and won several awards for it
Image: A still from 'Tezaab' movie song