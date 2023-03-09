Hardika Gupta

Mar 09 ,2023

Satish Kaushik dies at 66: Timeline of actor's journey
@satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish Kaushik was born on 13 April, 1956. @satishkaushik/Instagram
He started his career as a theatre actor. He played the notable role of Willy Loman in the Hindi language titled 'Salesman Ramalal'. @satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish is also known for wiring dialogues for a comedy classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.' The movie was directed by Kundan Shah in 1983. @satishkaushik/Instagram
The late actor also worked as an assistant director to Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom which also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi. @satishkaushik/Instagram
The actor made his directorial debut which Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. He also gave some memorable performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron & Haseena Maan Jaayegi. @satishkaushik/Instagram
He bagged Filmfare Awards twice in the Best Comedian Category for his performances in Ram Lakhan and Saajan Chale Sasural. @satishkaushik/Instagram
In actor's last Instagram post, he celebrated Holi along with Mahima Choudhary. @satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8. @satishkaushik/Instagram
