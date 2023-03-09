Hardika Gupta
Mar 09 ,2023
Satish Kaushik dies at 66: Timeline of actor's journey
@satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish Kaushik was born on 13 April, 1956.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
He started his career as a theatre actor. He played the notable role of Willy Loman in the Hindi language titled 'Salesman Ramalal'.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish is also known for wiring dialogues for a comedy classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.' The movie was directed by Kundan Shah in 1983.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
The late actor also worked as an assistant director to Shekhar Kapoor's Masoom which also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
The actor made his directorial debut which Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. He also gave some memorable performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron & Haseena Maan Jaayegi.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
He bagged Filmfare Awards twice in the Best Comedian Category for his performances in Ram Lakhan and Saajan Chale Sasural.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
In actor's last Instagram post, he celebrated Holi along with Mahima Choudhary.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8.
@satishkaushik/Instagram
