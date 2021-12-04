Saturday Social: From Vicky Kaushal to Boney Kapoor, trending celebrity posts of the week
IMAGE: Instagram/KatrinaKaif/VickyKaushal09
Ankita Lokhande shared a picture from her pre-wedding festivities with beau Vikaas Jain. In the pictures, Ankita Lokhande wore a simple green saree with a pink and golden border. She also wore a mundavalya, an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead.
IMAGE: Instagram/LokhandeAnkita
After unveiling a few pictures from the sets with his cast and team members, director Ayan Mukerji teased fans with the Brahmastra release date which has built up the excitement.
IMAGE: Instagram/Ayan_Mukerji
Athiya Shetty attended her brother Ahan Shetty's debut film Tadap's premiere event with her rumoured boyfriend and Indian cricketer, KL Rahul.
IMAGE: Varinder Chawla
Boney Kapoor recently made his debut on Instagram and shared four posts soon after his arrival on the app. He even got a shoutout from his children, Khushi, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor.
IMAGE: Instagram/BoneyKapoor1
Actor Kangana Ranaut recently drove from Delhi to Krishna Janambhumi, Mathura. Looking regal in green, the actor met a little fan and took sweet from him.
IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRanaut
Recently, Vicky Kaushal's latest post about his visit to Dubai has added fuel to the fire about his relationship with Katrina Kaif. Vicky Kaushal was in Dubai while completing his professional commitments and for the unversed, Katrina Kaif had also shared a post on Instagram while giving a brief about her event in Dubai.
IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/KatrinaKaif
Cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram and shared a post dedicated to his wife Anushka Sharma. In the picture, Anushka and Virat could be seen sitting with their backs to the camera as they sit by a river.
IMAGE: Instagram/virat.kohli
Singer Shreya Ghoshal trended on social media after her old pictures with new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal resurfaced on the internet. Fans were curious to know about the singer's connection with Parag after the singer congratulated him.
IMAGE: Instagram/shiladitya
This year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' third wedding anniversary celebrations turned romantic with a candlelight dinner, flowers, scented candles, and soft music that left their fans in awe.
IMAGE: Instagram/PriyankaChopra