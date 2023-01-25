Hardika Gupta
Satyajit Ray to AR Rahman: Indians who have won the Oscar
Bhanu Athaiya's work in 'Gandhi' made her win the award for Best Costume Design.
Satyajit Ray was awarded an Academy Honorary Award in 1992.
Resul Pookutty, Ian Tapp, and Richard Pryke were the joint awardees for the award of Best Sound Mixing in the movie 'Slumdog Millionaire'.
AR Rahman is the first Indian to win Oscars in two categories: Best Original Song and Best Original Score, both for his work in 'Slumdog Millionaire'.
Gulzar shared the Academy Award with AR Rahman for Best Original Song for his work as a lyricist on 'Slumdog Millionaire' song 'Jai Ho'.
