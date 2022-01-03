Schools Closed In These States Due To COVID

With a sudden spike in COVID & an increase in spread of Omicron variant, many states have closed schools, colleges & universities. Here are 5 states which have announced school closure last week.
Image: Shutterstock
Rajasthan: Schools of Jaipur district are closed for classes 1-8. As of now, schools will reopen on Jan 10. Colleges, universities to ensure that everyone is fully vaccinated by Jan 31
Image: PTI
West Bengal shuts schools & colleges amid omicron fear. All academic activities shall remain closed till further order. Only administrative activities shall be permitted with 50% strength
Image: PTI
Delhi Schools, Colleges were closed on Dec 28 when case positivity touched 0.5%. Currently, 84% of cases are Omicron variant affected
Image: Unsplash
Haryana shuts Schools and Colleges again till Jan 12 amid a spurt in COVID cases. Earlier offline classes were conducted with 50% capacity. Schools are shut amid rising cases along with 'Mahamari Alert'
Image: PTI
Tamil Nadu: Physical classes for 1-8 closed till Jan 10. Physical classes for 9 to 12 students to be held following COVID protocols. Rising cases are indication of community spread of coronavirus strain.
Image: Shutterstock