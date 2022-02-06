Schools reopening from Feb 7 in these states
PTI
Here is the list of states that will witness reopening of educational institutes from Feb 7
Unsplash
Bihar schools and colleges are reopening from Feb 7, Classes upto 8th will open with 50% capacity. Classes from 9 to 12 to run with 100% capacity.
PTI
Witnessing decline in COVID cases, UP schools will reopen from Feb 7. Detailed guidelines & COVID SoPs have not been released yet.
PTI
Gujarat schools to resume offline classes from Feb 7. Students will have the option of choosing between online & offline education.
Shutterstock
As Delhi schools will reopen from Feb 7, DDMA has released reopening guidelines. Blended mode of learning has to be followed for all classes.
Shutterstock
Kerala govt will be reopening the educational institutions from Feb 7. Kerala colleges are closed since Jan 21.
Unsplash
Odisha schools, colleges from classes 8 to 12 will reopen for physical classes on Feb 7. Schools for KG to 7 will reopen from Feb 14.
PTI