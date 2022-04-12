Season's new monster to WAR in Hawkins; 'Stranger Things' S4 Part 1 trailer highlights:
Image: Instagram/@netflix_in
The trailer of 'Stranger Things' S4 Part 1 gives a glimpse into the chaos that Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair as well as the rest of Hawkins will face in the upcoming season.
The trailer mainly focuses on the season's new monster who will seemingly bring the war to Hawkins.
Only one person can stop the war, that is Eleven, who has already lost her powers and is in search to get them back.
The trailer builds anticipation among the critics as the kids, who are all grown-ups now, are set to explore a haunted house.
As per the Part 1 trailer, this season promises to give a classic horror movie vibe.
The trailer reveals that Millie Bobby Brown and gang is going to face their worst nightmare in the form of a human-Demogorgon hybrid.
