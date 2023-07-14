Leechhvee Roy
Jul 14 ,2023
Secret glass house for Elon Musk?
Despite Elon Musk's 2020 tweet promising to "own no house," recent reports indicate that he may be backtracking on his statement.
Tesla had a secretive project called "Project 42" involving the construction of a glass-walled building near its headquarters in Austin, Texas.
The building was internally referred to as a house for Musk and went through multiple design iterations.
The purchase of expensive glass panels for the building raised concerns about the potential misuse of company funds.
Musk currently rents a tiny house in Boca Chica, Texas, owned by SpaceX, measuring around 400 sq ft.
Musk relocated Tesla's headquarters to Texas due to the state's favorable corporate tax policy and regulations.
Land purchases have been made outside of Austin for the development of a town called Snailbrook to accommodate Musk's companies' employees.
The situation indicates a potential deviation from Musk's earlier promise, but the details and status of the project remain uncertain.
