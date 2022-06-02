See pictures from Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar's dreamy wedding with Jaya Bhardwaj
Image: Deepak Chahar/Instagram
Deepak Chahar married long-time girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj in a lavish wedding which took place in Agra hotel. The wedding took place on June 2.
Image: Deepak Chahar/ Twitter
Deepak Chahar made his entry on a horse with friends and relatives dancing to the band music.
Image: Ravi/ Twitter
Deepak Chahar's brother Rahul Chahar also posted the picture of the newly-wed couple on his Instagram account.
Image: Rahul Chahar/ Instagram
A Twitter user shared an image of Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj in which the newly wedded couple are taking wedding vows according to Indian tradition.
Image: @abhis303/ Twitter
A couple of days back video of the Deepak Chahar Haldi ceremony surfaced online in which family members can be seen applying Haldi to the groom and dancing on a popular Hindi song.
Image: CSK Fan Club/ Twitter
Deepak Chahar proposed Jaya Bhardwaj for the wedding during IPL 2021. Jaya immediately said yes to the marriage and the video of the same went viral on social media.
Image: CSK/Instagram
Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj works at a corporate firm in the Delhi NCR and is the sister of Bigg Boss fame Sidharth Bhardwaj.
Image: ChennaiIPL/Instagram