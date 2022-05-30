Selena Gomez and her love affair with long floor-length gowns
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
Selena Gomez is not just known for her songs but she is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
Selena stunned the fashion police in this off-shoulder gown. The sleek hairstyle is perfectly going with the overall look.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
The renowed singer took her fashion game to another level in this black evening gown that is perfect for any cocktail party.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
Selena looks gorgeous in this pastel colour, noodle strap floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
The 'Love You Like a Love Song' made several heads turn with this red carpet look in the previous edition of the Cannes Film Festival.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez
Selena is no doubt a fashion icon in the Hollywood music industry. Her fashion and style games are top notch most of the time.
Image: Instagram@selenagomez