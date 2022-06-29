Selena Gomez: 'Look at her Now' singer's best red carpet moments ensembles
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
Singer-ctor Selena Gomez stunned fans at the 15th Annual Kids' Choice Awards wearing a midriff-baring, cropped, halter-style bustier with mini-skirt from Dolce & Gabbana
IMAGE: Instagram/queenselenasquad
Singer Selena Gomez looks stunning in this floor length red dress at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
IMAGE: Instagram/selenafacts_by_nd
At the Spring Breakers premiere, Selena Gomez opted for yet another red number with a plunging neckline and laser cut-out pattern at her chest and waist to make for a flattering look.
IMAGE: Instagram/fp._selenagomez
The 2018 Met Gala theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination where Gomez wore an off-white embellished gown by Coach.
IMAGE: Instagram/queenselenasquad
Selena Gomez looks ravishing in a Christian Dior red strappy number which bore a plunging neckline and a fit-and-flare style.
IMAGE: Instagram/randomcookie9
During New York Fashion Week, Selena Gomez stepped out for a rare appearance on the red carpet where she wore a Valentino turtleneck shift.
IMAGE: Instagram/gomezzyas
Singer-actor Selena Gomez looks extremely beautiful in this Oscar de La Renta velvet dress in black and a one million dollar Bulgari necklace.
IMAGE: Instagram/cheriemagazineee