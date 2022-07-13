Prachi Arya
Jul 13 ,2022
Selena Gomez: Photos that prove singer's love for minimalistic jewellery
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
Singer-actor Selena Gomez flaunts her simple hoops in this picture with a check top and mini skirt.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
Keeping her makeup bold, Selena kept her outfit and jewelry minimal and subtle.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
While adding a geeky look to her bank looks, Selena wears simple small hoops with a chain to pull off her green outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
The singer flaunts her radiating skin in a blue sweatshirt as she compliments her looks in small gold hoop earrings.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
While enjoying the sunset, Selena wears a dress with a long cardigan and adds charm with minimal jewellery.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
During one of her red carpet appearances, Selena wore a red dress along with beautifully designed arrow-shaped earrings.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
For her other red carpet looks, Selena paired a red frill dress with a diamond necklace and matching earrings.
IMAGE: Instagram/SelenaGomez
Find Out More