Kriti Nayyar
Sep 27 ,2022
Selena Gomez: Pictures that prove the singer can never go out of style
Image: Instagram/ @selenagomez
Selena Gomez never ceases to make heads turn with her amazing outfits.
The singer-actor looks incredible in this black and gold dress, with her hair neatly tucked at the back.
Selena's floral co-ord set is perfect for the summer. She amped it up with some accessories and a pair of heels.
Not to miss Selena's red carpet outings, which are always a treat to watch.
Selena looks breathtaking in this deep green attire with net detailing.
The 'Same Old Love' crooner keeps it chic in this black and white outfit with complementing boots.
Selena looks adorable in this simple yet stylish attire, opting for a pair of sunglasses to amp up the look.
