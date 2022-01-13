Sennheiser HD 450SE launched in India with ANC and voice assistant support
The Sennheiser HD 450SE is a special edition of an older Sennheiser headphone called the Sennheiser HD 450BT which was launched back in Match 2020. The older headphones are still available
The Sennheiser HD 450SE runs on Bluetooth v5.0. The on-ear design of the Sennheiser headphones makes them comfortable to wear for long hours.
The Sennheiser HD 450SE supports AAC and the low latency codec AptX. Additionally, the app that comes with the headphones provides EQ control over the sound.
The new Sennheiser HD 450SE comes with intuitive controls including a virtual assistant button for Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.
The headphones are made up of high-quality plastic and can be folded up to carry them around. They have a USB-C port and offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge.
The Sennheiser HD 450SE support active noise cancellation and will be available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 14,990, from January 16, 2022.
