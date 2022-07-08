Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 08 ,2022
Sennheiser IE 600 with neutral voicing launched in India: Check specs and price here
Image: Sennheiser
The Sennheiser IE 600 come with 7mm TrueResponse transducers.
Image: Sennheiser
The earphones feature AMLOY-ZR01 amorphous metal housing which is 3D printed in Germany.
Image: Sennheiser
The earphones come with neutral tuning to deliver a fast and accurate base. They also have D2CA resonating chambers for producing neutral sound.
Image: Sennheiser
Customers also get adjustable ear hooks and choice of ear tip adapters.
Image: Sennheiser
In the box, customers get the earphones, para-aramid reinforced cable, three pairs of silicone ear adapters, and three pairs of foam ear adapters.
Image: Sennheiser
The Sennheiser IE 600 are available at Rs. 59,990 n the official website of the company.
Image: Sennheiser
