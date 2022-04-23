Sennheiser launches new SPORT True Wireless earphones: Check price and specs here
The device supports audio codecs like SBC, AAC and aptX which should deliver audio without a lag.
The device is powered by a 7mm dynamic driver and comes with an Aware EQ mode.
The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless has an IP54 water resistance rating as well. It can withstand sweat and runs in the rain.
The earbuds offer a battery life of 9 hours, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case.
The Sennheiser SPORT runs on Bluetooth v5.2 and lets users personalise their sound.
The Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless will be available from May 3, 2022, at a price of EUR 129.90.
