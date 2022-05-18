Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 launched in India: Check price and specifications
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones come with three mics per earbud that help in noise reduction.
Under the hood, the earbuds have a 77mAh battery each. The charging case of the earphones has an 850-950mAh battery.
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earphones will come with 7mm TrueResponse drivers that respond to frequencies between 100 Hz to 10 kHz.
The earbuds support SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX adaptive codecs and come with IPX4 water resistance.
Along with hybrid adaptive noise cancellation, the Momentum True Wireless 3 are available on the official website for Rs. 21,990.
