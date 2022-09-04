Suraj Alva
Sep 04 ,2022
Serena Williams to Rafael Nadal,Tennis greats who won at least 20 Grand Slam singles title
Image: AP
Margaret Court is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, her 24 major singles titles
Image: AP
Margaret Court won 11 Australian Open singles crown, five French Open and US Open titles and three Wimbledon titles.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has the second best record in terms of Grand Slam winning 23 tites in her career so far.
Image: AP
Serena Williams has seven Wimbledon crown, three French Open titles , seven Australian Open crown and five US Open titles.
Image: AP
Steffi Graff is undoubtedly legend of the game winning a total of 22 Grand Slam titles in her career.
Image: AP
Graff during her career won Australian Open on four occasions, French Open on six occasion. She won Wimbledon seven times and the US Open five times.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal is the most succesful tennis player in the men's category with 22 grand slam singles crown.
Image: AP
Rafael Nadal is a 14th French Open champion, four time US Open champion, two time Wimbledon and Australian Open winner.
Image:US Open/Instagram
Novak Djokovic has 21 Grand Lm singles titles which include 9 Australian Open titles, 7 Wimbledon titles, 4 US Open titles and a solitary French Open title.
Image: AP
Roger Federer who is recovering from his knee injury has wona total of 20 Grand Slam titles so far in his illustrous career
Image: AP
Roger Federer has 8 Wimbledon titles, 6 Australian Open titles, 4 US Open titles and a solitary French Open title to his name so far.
Image: AP
