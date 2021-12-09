'Serial IPL winner to India T20I & ODI captain'- Timeline of Rohit Sharma's rise
Twitter Image: @BCCI/iplt20.com/BCCI
Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2007, at the age of 20, and later won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup with India.
Twitter Image: @mipaltan/BCCI
Rohit Sharma picked his first Indian Premier League title in 2009, with Deccan Chargers under the captaincy of Adam Gilchrist. He is the only player till date to score a 100 and take a hattrick in IPL.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI century against Zimbabwe in 2010.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma began his partnership with Mumbai Indians in 2011, after getting roped in by the franchise in the IPL players auction.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma lifted his first of five IPL trophies with MI in 2013 and went on to score tons of runs for India, in their ICC Champions Trophy 2013 winning campaign.
Image: BCCI/AP
In 2013 itself, Rohit scored the first of his three double centuries in ODIs against Australia and also scored 177 runs in his Test debut against West Indies.
Image: BCCI
In 2014, Rohit scored his second ODI double century at the Eden Gardens. The 264 runs against Sri Lanka is the highest ever individual score in ODIs.
Image: BCCI
After picking up his second IPL trophy with MI in 2015, Rohit scored his maiden T20 ton against South Africa in the same year.
Image: BCCI
Rohit led the Indian team to win the Nidahas Trophy 2018 and Asia Cup 2018, which were his first major accomplishments as the skipper.
Image: PTI
Rohit led MI to their fourth IPL title in 2019 and scored a total of five centuries during the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 in England.
Image: AP
Having won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019, Rohit picked the fifth IPL trophy for MI in 2020.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rohit was appointed as the full-time T20I skipper of India, following their poor show in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He was later also appointed as the full-time ODI skipper and the vice-captain of India in Test matches.
Image: BCCI