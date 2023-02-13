Anirban Sarkar
Feb 13 ,2023
Seven Bowlers who can earn big in upcoming WPL auction
Image: Deepti Sharma/Twitter
Sophie Ecclestone's left-arm spin has bamboozled batters all over the country and the English player will be the one to watch in the WPL auction
Image: Sophie Ecclestone/Twitter
Deepti Sharma has been an integral part of India's bowling lineup and the 25-year-old could fetch a big price in the WPL auction
Image: Deepti Sharma/Twitter
Sarah Glenn can be a real threat with his leg spin and franchises should be aware of his threat
Image: BCCI
Katherine Brunt could be a surprise pick as the veteran fast bowler could be very handy with his experience
Image: Katherine Brunt/Twitter
Renuka Singh has been a mainstay for the Indian team and he could be one of the interesting picks in the WPL auction
Image: BCCI
Megan Schutt could be pretty threatening if she is on the song and a bidding war could ignite for her
Image: Megan Schutt/Twitter
Alana King could be one of the surprise factors in the WPL auction
Image: Alana King/Twitter
Find Out More