Seven Popular Characters in Warner Bros. Multiversus
Image: multiversus.com
Founding member of the Justice League, and one of Earth's mightiest heroes - Superman.
Image: multiversus.com
Batman will also be available as a character in the upcoming Multiversus game.
Image: multiversus.com
Alongside Superman, Wonderwoman will also be available in Multiversus.
Image: multiversus.com
To everyone's surprise, Tom and Jerry will also be available in the game.
Image: multiversus.com
Shaggy from the popular animated series Scooby-Doo.
Image: multiversus.com
Arya Stark from the popular TV series Game of Thrones.
Image: multiversus.com
Bugs Bunny will also be there.
Image: multiversus.com