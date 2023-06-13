Anjali Negi
Jun 13 ,2023
SEVENTEEN Jeonghan, GOT7 Mark Tuan: Asian stars at Berlin fashion show
Image: @svtcontents/Twitter
YSL held its Spring 2024 Menswear fashion show in Berlin on Tuesday. Several Korean celebs marked their presence at the event including SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan.
Image: @svtcontents/Twitter
Jeonghan wore an all-black ensemble with a white vest underneath. HIs outfit featured a black blazer and pants with heeled boots.
Image: @svtcontents/Twitter
GOT7's Mark Tuan reached the event in signature YSL look in black. He paired it with a mulberry coloured overcoat.
Image: @cholymarkk/Twitter ·
NCT's Ten Lee attended the event in a sheer black shirt with a hood. His blond hair contrasted with the all-black ensemble.
Image: @globalmyeon/Twitter
Japanese actor Kento Yamazaki was also there at the fashion show. He posed with SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, which immediately went viral on social media.
Image: @byuumie/Twitter
