Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 24 ,2022
Several records tumble as Virat Kohli shatters Pakistan's World Cup dream again
Image: AP
With Sunday’s win, India extended their win-loss record against Pakistan in all World Cups to 13-1.
Image: AP
The Super 12 stage victory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 marked the sixth victory for India in all editions of the ICC T20 World Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
With the unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, Kohli became the highest run scorer for India in all editions of the T20 World Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Kohli has scored 927 runs so far in 22 T20 World Cup games at an average of 84.27, which includes 11 half-centuries.
Image: AP
Kohli also became India’s highest run-scorer in the shortest format by surpassing Rohit Sharma.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Kohli has scored 3794 runs in 110 games so far at an average of 51.97, while Rohit has scored 3741 runs in T20Is.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
The 113-run partnership between Kohli and Hardik Pandya for the 5th wicket became India’s third-highest stand for any wicket at the T20 World Cup.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Pandya became the first Indian to score 1000+ runs and take 50+ wickets in the T20 format of the game.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Pandya returned with figures of 3/30 in the first innings and scored 40 off 37 in the second innings.
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
