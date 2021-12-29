'Sex And The City' to 'Gossip Girl', TV shows that got a reboot in 2021
Image: Instagram/@justlikethatmax
HBO bought back its famous show 'Gossip Girl' on screen again with an entirely new cast but the same scandalous betrayals, love triangles for New York's Upper East Siders.
Image: Instagram/@gossipgirl
Carrie Bradshaw and her girl gang came back on screen after 1 years for 'Sex And The City' reboot titled 'And Just Like That'
Image: Instagram/@justlikethatmax
'Dexter' concluded back in 2013 after 8 seasons but the ending was criticized by fans. Makers bought back the titular serial killer for a reboot titled 'Dexter: New Blood'.
Image: Instagram/@dexter.newblood
The beloved Nickelodeon series 'iCarly' was rebooted this year by Paramount+ and takes place nine years after the events of the previous series.
Image: Instagram/@icarly
'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar is the reboot version of the popular 2011 series of the same name.
Image: Instagram/@nakuulmehta
'Pavitra Rishta 2.0' is a limited episode web series based on the popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' that starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.
Image: Instagram/@shaheershaikh