Shaheed Diwas: List of actors who played Shaheed Bhagat Singh on screen
Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood
Ajay Devgn did complete justice to his role as he played the character of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film 'The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.'
Image: Instagram/@yehhaihindicinema
Bobby Deol portrayed the role of the freedom fighter in the film '23 March 1931: Shaheed.'
Image: Instagram/@iambobbydeol
Sonu Sood essayed the role of Bhagat Singh in the 2002 film 'Shaheed-e-Azam.'
Image: Instagram/@sonu_sood
Siddharth definitely stole hearts with his iconic portrayal of Bhagat Singh in the 2006 film 'Rang De Basanti.'
Image: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth
Amol Parashar won hearts with his portrayal of Bhagat Singh in the 2021 film 'Sardar Udham.'
Image: Instagram/@amolparashar