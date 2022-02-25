Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set couple goals with loved-up pics
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often give their fans major couple goals with their extremely adorable pictures online.
Shahid celebrated his birthday on February 25 and Mira extended her wishes to her 'best friend' on his special day.
The happy couple shared a glimpse of what their New Year's Eve looked like as they cuddled in comfortable clothes.
They recently went on an adventurous vacation together and seemed to have the time of their lives surrounded by nature.
Mira was also seen planting a kiss on her husband's cheek as he smiled for the camera from ear to ear.
Shahid also gives his fans a look at his goofy side with his wife as he had them swooning over the duo in his birthday post for Mira.
