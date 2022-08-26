Aditi Rathi
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set major couple goals; Here are pics
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to give away major couple goals with their mushy photos and cute captions.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
The couple tied the knot back in 2016 after meeting in an arranged setting.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to their two children and this adorable picture is proof of how they spent their pregnancy period.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Shahid and Mira received a lot of love for the dance sequence that the latter shared.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
The couple never fails to give away vacation goals as they often take out time to travel together.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor often leaves his fans in splits with hilarious reels featuring Mira Rajput.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Mira Rajput often accompanies her actor husband on the sets of his films.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
