Shahid Kapoor B'day special; films that prove the actor's acting mettle
'Kabir Singh' was released in 2019. The romantic drama film is a remake of the Telugu film 'Arjun Reddy.' It stars Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Shahid managed to impress the audience in the role of a short-tempered hero.
'Jab We Met' is the 2007 romantic comedy film, starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. In the film, Shahid essays the character of Aditya Kashyap.
'Jersey' is an upcoming sports drama film starring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Shahid will be seen essaying the character of Arjun Talwar who struggles to fulfil his son's desire for a jersey in the film.
'Padmaavat' is a 2018 period drama romantic film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Shahid essayed the role of Ratan Singh – the last Rajput ruler of the Guhila dynasty in the kingdom of Mewar.
'Udta Punjab' is a 2016 crime drama film starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role. In the film, Shahid portrayed the role of Tejinder (Tommy) Singh a.k.a. Gabru.
'Haider' is a 2014 Indian crime drama film starring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon and Shraddha Kapoor in the pivotal role. In the film, Shahid essays the role of Haider Meer.