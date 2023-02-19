Hardika Gupta
Feb 19 ,2023
Shahid Kapoor looks suave in formals, see photos
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor recently shared some photos on social media.
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
The actor posed for his latest photoshoot after the release of his OTT debut series Farzi.
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
He sported a white printed shirt teamed with black pants.
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
Shahid looked suave in this formal look.
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
He captioned the photos, "Mirror mirror on the wall who’s the FARZIEST of them all."
@shahidkapoor/Instagram
