Jyothi Jha
Feb 11 ,2023
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput are all things hot at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput looked stunning at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in Jaisalmer.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Shahid Kapoor wore a glittery black coat with matching pants as he posed with his wife Mira Rajput.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Mira opted for a floral co-ord sharara set with matching dupatta.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
The star-wife kept her hair untied for the event.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
She completed her look with minimal makeup, a pair of earrings and a bracelet.
Image: Mira Rajput/Instagram
Find Out More