Simple Vishwakarma
Jun 28 ,2023
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share postcard snaps from Greece
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
Mira Rajput delighted her followers by sharing a picture showcasing herself with the mesmerizing blue waters as the backdrop.
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
Mira shared another picture featuring a window selfie capturing her and Shahid Kapoor's reflections along with a stunning view.
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
Accompanying the pictures, Mira captioned them as 'Postcard from Greece,' hinting at her recent arrival in the country.
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
In another photo, Mira looked elegant in a white outfit and paired it with dark sunglasses.
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
The photo captured Mira's elegance and the picturesque beauty of Greece, leaving her followers in awe.
Source: @mirarajput/instagram
