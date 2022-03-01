Shahid Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan: Actors and their luxurious cars
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Ajay Devgn is a proud owner of a Luxury car, the Cullinan, which is Rolls Royce’s first venture into the world of SUVs. The base price for this model is ₹6.95 crores.
Image: Twitter/@Aנαу_Ɗєνgη_ƑƇ
Arjun Kapoor added this blue beauty to his garage back in 2017. He bought the Levante even before it was launched in the country.
Image: Twitter/@Pana Ada Kat Sini
Kartik Aaryan spent a lot to get his hands on the Lamborghini Urus. He spent around Rs 50 lakh to airlift the luxury car.
Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid lover of cars. It was only recently he added the new S-class Mercedes Benz into his collection.
Image: Twitter/@Pasand Apki
On his 32nd birthday, Ranveer Singh had reportedly gifted himself a white Aston Martin Rapide S.
Image: Twitter/@Ranveerians Worldwide
Smitten by the bull, John Abraham owns a stunning Lamborghini Gallardo.
Image: Twitter/@Lamborghini Delhi
Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput reportedly welcomed a new luxury car. The actor purchased black Mercedes Maybach.
Image: Varinder Chawla