Sneha Biswas
Aug 15 ,2022
Shahid Kapoor to Pooja Hedge, celebs raise fashion quotient in casual looks
Shahid Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning ribbed jeans and a denim jacket.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Kareena Kapoor perfectly aced the denim-on-denim trend and this picture is proof of that.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Pooja Hegde stunned the fashion police in this all-black dress.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sara Ali Khan sported an all-white look that she paired with a pink crop top.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Hrithik Roshan played cool in a comfortable blue jacket and beige pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Nushrratt Bharuccha perfectly slayed in a crop top that she paired with white pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Amyra Dastur gave some fresh summery vibes in this short mini dress that has floral print all over its body.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were papped at the Mumbai airport in comfortable attires.
Image: Varinder Chawla
