Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' to Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dahaad,' list of new Amazon Prime titles
Image: Instagram/@primevideoin
The OTT giant announced Shahid Kapoor's debut web series 'Farzi.' The much-awaited series is created by Raj & DK.
Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez will share the screen space again in the upcoming film 'Ram Setu.'
Kay Kay Menon is set to wow the audience with the new project 'Bambai Meri Jaan.'
Rohit Shetty is set to extend his cop universe with the new web series 'Indian Police Force' starring Sidharth Malhotra.
Manoj Bajpai will reprise his role in the third season of his hit Amazon Prime series 'The Family Man.'
Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh will come together again in the second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows.'
The tale of 'Mirzapur' and its new king will continue with its third season.
Sonakshi Sinha will now don the police uniform for her digital debut 'Dahaad.'
A new chapter of the popular USA based anthology series 'Modern Love' is set to unfold soon under the title 'Modern Love Mumbai.'
