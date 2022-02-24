Shahid Kapoor's guide to fitness: Inside his everyday workout routine
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Shahid Kapoor looks like the perfect sun-kissed baby as he flaunts his muscular bicep in this after workout photo.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
While sharing this picture, Shahid Kapoor expressed that he is on the way to get back the 'pump'.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
This photo comes from his cricket practice session for the upcoming movie, Jersey.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
On World Pull Up day, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to motivate his fans.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
While sharing this photo, Shahid urged fans to keep up with their contribution at the gym. He said, "My contribution. Where's yours . Don't be lazy boy."
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
While sharing this monochrome workout photo, Shahid Kapoor said that 'early morning workout is the best.'
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor