Shahid's 'Jersey' to Will Smith's 'King Richard': Where to watch this week's releases?
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
London Files - Voot- April 19: Arjun Rampal plays a detective in this Hindi series and the plot of the project, also starring Purab Kohli, revolves around a mysterious investigation.
Image: Instagram/@rampal72
Jersey- theatres - April 22: Shahid Kapoor stars in this Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name about a father re-igniting his cricketidreams to buy a jersey for his son.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Operation Romeo- April 22- theatres: Sharad Kelkar, Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto feature in this romantic revenge thriller which delves into the emotions of a young couple amid moral policing.
Image: Instagram/@sharadkelkar
King Richard - Amazon Prime - April 22: The film, based on tennis legends William sisters' father and coach Richard Williams, fetched Will Smith the Best Actor Oscar after he infamously slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
Image:AP
Sher Shivraj - theatres - April 22: 'The Kashmir Files' star Chinmay Mandlekar features in this Marathi film in the role of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Image: Instagram/@chinmay_d_mandlekar
Antakashari - Sony Liv - April 22: Saiju Kurup, Priyanka Nair, Vijay Babu, and Sudhi Koppa star in this Malayalam thriller which revolves around the twists associated with the music-based game of Antakshari.
Image: Instagram/@sonylivindia
Guilty Minds - Amazon Prime - April 22: Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra feature in this story of two lawyers, taking on each other, amid their friendship and the emergence of a new case that turns their lives.
Image: Instagram/@shriya.pilgaonkar