Shakira and Gerard Pique's relationship timeline
Shakira and Gerard Pique first met on the sets of the singer's 'Waka Waka' music video. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2011.
They made their first red carpet appearance as a couple in 2012 as they arrived for FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala in Switzerland.
The same year, Shakira announced the arrival of the duo's first child via her official website. They welcomed baby boy Milan Piqué Mebarak in 2013.
At the beginning of 2015, the couple confirmed their second pregnancy. Their second-born is named Sasha Piqué Mebarak.
In 2017, Shakira dropped the track 'Me Enamoré' ( I feel in love) as a tribute to finding love with the football star.
Shakira recently confirmed she's parting ways with Pique after the footballer was reportedly accused of cheating.
