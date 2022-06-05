Shakira-Gerard Pique’s mushy pictures from the past
Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of the most loved couples in the world of showbiz as well as sports.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique
The duo has always managed to paint the town red with their mushy romance, leaving fans in awe of the couple.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique
However, after being together for more than a decade, Shakira finally announced her separation from Gerard Pique after the latter was caught cheating on her with another woman a few weeks back.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique
On Saturday, Shakira released an official confirmation via her publicist that she will be parting ways with Gerard Pique.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique
The two fell in love at the 2010 Football World Cup in South Africa and have been together for the last 12 years.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique
The duo are also blessed with two children named Milan and Sasha.
Image: Instagram@3gerardpique