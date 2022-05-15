Shakira: Inside the 'Hips don't lie' hitmaker's effortless style statement
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
Popstar Shakira has not only impressed fans with her singing and dancing talents but also with her impeccable fashion taste. The diva looks gorgeous in this mirror-work dress.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
Acing her red carpet appearance, the 'Waka Waka' crooner exudes grace in this blue body fit dress with net detailing on sleeves.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
Shakira looks straight out of a Disney movie in this adorable pink floral dress, with a statement clutch to elevate her look.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
The songstress amps up the glam quotient in this attire, which has been paired up with a yellow leather jacket and chunky accessories.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
Shakira is a complete boss lady in this formal look. The musician opted for a trail of accessories to amp up her attire.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira
The black corset top, paired with a matching long skirt fits the star like a dream. Not to miss her stunning hairdo.
Image: Instagram/ @shakira