Shakira: Inside 'Waka Waka' singer's priceless moments with her family
Colombian singer Shakira shares a very special bond with her kids, Sasha Piqué Mebarak and Milan Piqué Mebarak.
Image: Instagram@shakira
The much-loved singer is going through a difficult phase as she recently parted ways with her footballer boyfriend Gerard Pique.
Image: Instagram@shakira
In this picture, Shakira is seen posing for a happy pic with her parents.
Image: Instagram@shakira
The father-daughter duo looks stunning together in this picture as they twin in white outfits.
Image: Instagram@shakira
Shakira's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers as it is full of adorable pictures with her kids.
Image: Instagram@shakira
In this picture, the mother-daughter duo are seen flaunting their dazzling smiles.
Image: Instagram@shakira
Gerard Pique and Shakira have been together for the last 12 years before separating from each other in 2022.
Image: Instagram@shakira
Reportedly, their relationship became sour after Shakira discovered that the Barcelona footballer cheated on her.
Image: Instagram@shakira