Hardika Gupta
Apr 10 ,2023
Shakuntalam star Samantha Ruth Prabhu in ivory-hued outfits
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves ivory-hued outfits and her Instagram feed is proof.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Here, she opted for an ivory silk organza saree featuring dainty floral motifs.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The actress looked uber-chic in a corset top teamed with leather pants.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
She wore a beige blazer teamed with ivory pants and maroon heels.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The Shaakuntalam actress looked pretty in an ivory organza saree.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
For one of her promotional events, she wore a sleeveless kurta teamed with sharara pants and a dupatta.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
The south star turned up in an ethereal ivory saree.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
Samantha exudes boss lady vibes in this ivory-hued pantsuit.
@samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
