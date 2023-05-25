Anirban Sarkar
May 26 ,2023
Shami leads IPL standings with 2 matches left
Mohammed Shami has maintained his place at the top of the Purple Cap list with 26 wickets
Rashid Khan is just one wicket behind his Gujarat Titans teammate with 25 scalps to his name.
Piyush Chawla has defied all the odds as the 34-year-old has been brilliant with the ball. He has 21 wickets in his tally.
Yuzvendra Chahal led Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack this season with 21 wickets to his name.
Tushar Deshpande has emerged as CSK's main bowling weapon this year. The fast bowler has racked up 21 wickets.
Varun Chakravarthy has been a rare shining light on what otherwise has been a disappointing season for KKR. He amassed 20 wickets this season.
