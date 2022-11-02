Swati Singh
Nov 02 ,2022
Shanaya Kapoor Birthday: Times when the birthday girl made fashion statements, See pics
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya Kapoor looks breathtaking in this black shimmery dress.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
The polka-dotted dress worn by Shanaya can be worn for a day out with friends.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya exudes radiance in this monochrome ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
The birthday girl looks chic in this white-coloured mini dress.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Shanaya donned a cut-out dress during one of her outings and she looks perfect.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
The 23-year-old never fails to impress the fashion police and the picture speaks for itself.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Amping up her fashion game, Shanaya donned an off-shoulder mini white-coloured dress and she looks adorable.
Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
