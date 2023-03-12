Hardika Gupta
Mar 12 ,2023
Shanaya Kapoor shines in yellow ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shanaya Kapoor turns showstopper for Dyson X at Lakme Fashion Week.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The young sensation wore a yellow sequined saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shanaya styled her saree with a matching tube blouse.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She left her hair open with soft waves.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shanaya, who will soon make her acting debut with Bedhadak, posed with designer Arpita Mehta at the ramp.
Image: Varinder Chawla
