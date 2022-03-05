Shane Warne and Elizabeth Hurley's relationship in pictures
One of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, Shane Warne, breathed his last on March 4, 2022. Cricketer's one of the most talked-about relationships was with English actor Elizabeth Hurley.
Liz Hurley is famous for her roles in many films, like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled, and more. Apart from that, she is a model, comedian and businesswoman.
Elizabeth got close to Shane Warne soon after her split with ex-husband and businessman, Arun Nayar.
If the reports are to be believed, the Australian cricketer proposed Elizabeth Hurley on a yacht in 2011.
Shane Warne and Liz Hurley called it quits after the duo travelled to Sydney together in 2012.
Both remained good friends even after their breakup and stayed in touch with each other.
Shane had earlier revealed about his failed relationship with Hurley, stating that 'nobody was wrong, instead, their romance just 'fizzed out''.
