Shane Warne given fitting farewell in big state funeral at MCG: See pics
Image: AP, cricket.com.au
Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne was given a fantastic tribute at the iconic MCG after he passed away on March 4 earlier this year due to a cardiac arrest.
Image: AP
As seen in this picture, some of Shane Warne's best images were projected on the ground during his state memorial on March 30, 2022.
Image: AP
Shane Warne's father, Keith, was one of the first people to issue an emotional eulogy for his son as he explained his grief at losing his child at just 52 years of age.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
Shane Warne's children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, also gave their father a fitting tribute at his state funeral at the MCG.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
Shane Warne's children also unveiled their father's official stand at the MCG, the ground at which the legendary leg-spinner picked up his 700th Test wicket.
Image: Twitter@CricketAustralia
Shane Warne's family were not the only ones that gave the legendary Australian a tribute as several stars such as Elton John also performed at the MCG.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au
Shane Warne's memorial service was joined by more than 50,000 in attendance at the MCG as they passed the legendary leg spinner's statue while getting inside the stadium.
Image: Twitter@cricket.com.au