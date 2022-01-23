Shark Tank: Meet Aman, Ashneeer, Peyush, Namita and other shark's respective partners
Image: Twitter/@sharktankindia
Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals is married to Vikas Thapar, and the duo has two sons together.
Image: Instagram/@namitathapar
Ghazal Alagh is the Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of MamaEarth and married Varun Alagh in 2011.
Image: Instagram/@ghazalalagh
Anupam Mittal, the Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com tied the knot to Aanchal Kumar in 2013 and the couple soon welcomed a child into the world.
Image: Instagram/@agmittal
Managing Director and co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Grover, who is also an entrepreneur.
Image: Instagram/@ashneer.grover
Peyush Bansal, the co-founder and CEO of Lenskart often shared glimpses with his wife online.
Image: Instagram/@peyushbansal
Vineeta Singh, the CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics is married to Kaushik Mukherjee, with who she shares two children.
Image: Instagram/@kaushikmkj
Aman Gupta, who is the Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt tied the knot with Priya Dagar and has two children with her.
Image: Instagram/@boatxaman